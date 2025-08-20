Georgia travel group helps seniors see the world

If you want to travel, but do not want to plan it yourself or maybe don’t have anyone to travel with, consider booking a spot on a motor coach tour with Seniors on the Go Travel.
Located in Lawrenceville, Seniors on the Go Travel features day trips, overnight trips, longer tours and some cruises for groups of 30 or more travelers. Now, that’s not to say your group must have 30 people. Instead, for a booked trip to move forward, it must have at least 30 participants.
“We are an active group of senior adults who enjoy group travel opportunities,” said Cathy Stokes, owner and tour planner for Seniors on the Go Travel. “By offering a variety of tours, we can find the right type of tour, from a day trip from Lawrenceville to a more extensive, multiday fly-in tour.”
The company’s most popular option is day trips, which frequently sell out. These trips include visits to the Atlanta History Center or to see a show at the Strand Theater.
“They offer a great day out for those who may not like to be away overnight,” Stokes said. “It’s a great way to be with their travel friends and gives them a chance to socialize.”
Overnight trips could be a short, three-day trip to Charleston or Savannah. Stokes also offers more extensive journeys, such as a 10-day trip to Wisconsin, or a 14-day tour of Europe. Offered in partnership with Collette Travel Services, fly-in trips include both U.S. and European destinations, and offer inclusive pricing with airfare, hotels, a tour director, several meals, and all admission fees and tours.
Travelers can sign up for the Seniors on the Go Travel newsletter to stay up to date on upcoming tours. If they see something of interest, Stokes recommends signing up as soon as possible.
“This is especially true with those trips that involve airfare,” she said. “People should sign up at least a year in advance. On the day trips and the overnight bus tours, it would be more in the four- to six-month range. It really depends on the trip and when deposits are due.”
To learn more about Seniors on the Go Travel and to see what tours are currently available, visit the website and follow their Facebook page.
Keep Reading
Credit: Karon Warren
3 luxury escapes to Central Florida
Like vacationing in Florida but want to avoid the crowds? Take your vacation up a notch beyond the theme parks.
15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
From Piedmont Park Arts Festival to Georgia Aquarium's Glow Nights and kids' consignment sales, here are 15 family-friendly happenings in metro Atlanta from Aug. 15-17.
Soak up the last days of summer with these 5 outdoor wellness ideas
Savor the last days of summer with five outdoor wellness ideas in Georgia ― from stargazing to tubing ― perfect for Labor Day weekend fun.
Featured
Credit: Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty, Open Street Map
In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants
ICE agents riding in Georgia patrol vehicles marks a level of synergy between federal and local law enforcement agencies previously unheard-of, advocates say.
UGA, Georgia Southern remove LGBTQ language from nondiscrimination policy
Both schools said they made the changes to align their language with the University System of Georgia’s.
Georgia’s mass voter registration cancellation puts some at risk
Georgia plans to cancel nearly 500,000 inactive voter registrations this month. Voting rights groups warn the cancellations include some voters who may still be eligible.