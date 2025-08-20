Georgia travel group helps seniors see the world

Explore Take the slower route with affordable train travel through Europe

The company’s most popular option is day trips, which frequently sell out. These trips include visits to the Atlanta History Center or to see a show at the Strand Theater.

“They offer a great day out for those who may not like to be away overnight,” Stokes said. “It’s a great way to be with their travel friends and gives them a chance to socialize.”

Overnight trips could be a short, three-day trip to Charleston or Savannah. Stokes also offers more extensive journeys, such as a 10-day trip to Wisconsin, or a 14-day tour of Europe. Offered in partnership with Collette Travel Services, fly-in trips include both U.S. and European destinations, and offer inclusive pricing with airfare, hotels, a tour director, several meals, and all admission fees and tours.

Travelers can sign up for the Seniors on the Go Travel newsletter to stay up to date on upcoming tours. If they see something of interest, Stokes recommends signing up as soon as possible.

“This is especially true with those trips that involve airfare,” she said. “People should sign up at least a year in advance. On the day trips and the overnight bus tours, it would be more in the four- to six-month range. It really depends on the trip and when deposits are due.”

To learn more about Seniors on the Go Travel and to see what tours are currently available, visit the website and follow their Facebook page.