Aging in Atlanta
Aging in Atlanta

Fitness changes as you age. Here’s how to change with it.

These expert tips will help create a workout routine that will last.
Nausheen Quraishy (left), a Rock Steady Boxing Instructor, teaches a strength training class at the Kennestone Health Place at Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw, Georgia on July 24, 2024. (Courtesy of Phil Skinner/AJC)

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Nausheen Quraishy (left), a Rock Steady Boxing Instructor, teaches a strength training class at the Kennestone Health Place at Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw, Georgia on July 24, 2024. (Courtesy of Phil Skinner/AJC)
By Morayo Ogunbayo
15 minutes ago

Throughout life’s many stages, finding — and sticking to — a fitness routine can be complicated. Whether you struggle to find the right time or place, it seems like there’s always something hindering you from getting that perfect schedule down.

As you age, this can become even more complicated. The workouts may not come as easy as they used to. Certain times of day that used to be optimal now lead to extreme discomfort. And one major drawback may be finding a new spot to workout after a move from your longtime community.

These problems, however, should never stop you from pursuing your fitness goals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the benefits of a consistent workout routine may be even greater for people 65 or older. In the short term, it can improve older adults’ sleep quality, anxiety levels and blood pressure. As the years go on, the CDC says consistent fitness can assist in cancer prevention, maintaining a healthy weight and living independently longer.

Sue Ottosen (bottom right) teaches a senior water aerobics class at Roswell Area Park Pool on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
icon to expand image
ExploreNew Emory Healthcare program encourages movement, education

While your body changes, your fitness routine should change along with it. Follow these tips to make sure you continue to have the safest and most productive workouts.

Monitor your condition closely

If the workouts you have always done seem harder now, that may be a sign that your body can no longer do the same things safely. To continue working your body in similar ways, monitor your condition as you workout.

One simple way to properly check on yourself during a workout is with a simple talk test, as described by Dr. Michael Kraft, assistant professor in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine at Emory University.

“Making sure that you’re able to talk throughout the activity is super important,” Kraft told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If you start to become breathless, you’re starting to go up into the higher heart rate zones.”

ExploreWhy vitamin K is essential

It is best to start any physical activity slowly and gradually work your way up to your limit, rather than the other way around. According to the National Institute of Aging, this can reduce injury and help to “build confidence, motivation, and a regular routine.”

Take your medical conditions into account

Throughout life, medical conditions or injuries have likely affected your workout routine in some way. As you get older, you may have to started taking those conditions into account even if you are presently feeling better.

One unexpected change many older adults face are the new ways their body reacts to heat, particularly because of medications that increase dehydration.

“Some of the diuretics that are out there, if you’re elderly, can cause us to not be able to dissipate the heat well,” Kraft explained.

He implores older adults to take into account if they have conditions or are on medications that predispose them for dehydration or overheating. The NIA recommends speaking with your doctor before starting a new workout and ask how any existing health issues may hinder your abilities.

Lean into the gadgets

Smart watches, heart rate monitors and other fancy workout gadgets can seem drastic, especially if you’ve watched fitness trends come and go. However, these devices can keep you safe while you exercise.

Smart watches, heart rate monitors and other devices can keep you safe while you exercise. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

ExploreWhat your resting heart rate says about your health and how to check it

Invest in a good heart monitoring watch that checks for blood pressure, blood glucose and heart rate. With these tools, you can know exactly how your body is reacting to each workout you throw at it.

At-home fitness bikes, treadmills and walking pads can also be beneficial in providing a safe place for you to consistently workout, no matter the weather conditions.

Don’t settle on one activity

There may have been one fitness activity you stuck to throughout your life, consistently training in it until you were your very best. As you age, it’s better to diversify your workouts.

The NIA suggests older adults engage in a “combination of aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and balance activities” each week.

It’s time to reframe your definition of exercise. Everything from swimming to dancing to working in the yard can be classified as a fitness activity — and can develop into a new balanced routine.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a Health and Wellness reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the stories Georgians need to know to stay healthy and informed.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A passenger makes his way through security at the Nashville International Airport, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/AP)

Credit: AP

Can sweat really affect airport security checks? Here’s what TSA told us

If you’re getting patted down at the airport during a heat wave, you may have found yourself in a sticky situation.

Shared meals, stand-up shows and more ways to feel good this month

Discover Atlanta’s top wellness events, expert tips and recipes to nourish your body and mind this August — from greens powders to family dinners.

Chronic absenteeism rates trend down in Georgia schools

Chronic absenteeism — when a student misses 10% or more of the school year — has dropped to 19.5% in Georgia, its lowest rate since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019-20.

The Latest

When Madison's Karen Strelecki visited University Cancer & Blood Center for her year of breast cancer treatments, the 72-year-old did so in costume. From Princess Leia to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Strelecki and her husband (a professional photographer) were determined to bring joy to her fellow patients through costuming — a project known as Fun Fights Fear. Courtesy of John Gregory Strelecki

Georgia breast cancer patient faces chemo in costume to spread joy

Shared meals, stand-up shows and more ways to feel good this month

Can sweat really affect airport security checks? Here’s what TSA told us

Featured

Law enforcement officers ride in a vehicle down Houston Mill Road after an active shooter was reported in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

As details in CDC shooting emerge, questions about suspect persist

Rapper T-Hood reportedly shot, killed at a Gwinnett home

Atlanta rapper T-Hood, the stage name of Tevin Hood, was best known for the songs ‘Perculator’ and ‘Ready 2 Go.’

Georgia high school football rankings: 6 defending champs start season No. 1

2024 state champions Grayson (Class 6A), North Oconee (4A), Calhoun (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II) top preseason rankings.