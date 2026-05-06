Pulse 10 small habits that can strengthen your self-esteem every day How do you show up for yourself? A tidy workspace reduces stress, plus it gives you a satisfying sense of control and accomplishment. (Courtesy of Adobe Stock)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 22 minutes ago Share

Confidence doesn’t come from one big moment. It grows with you through small, everyday choices shaped by your habits. So, how do you show up for yourself? Here are 10 practical ways to help you shift your mindset and build your self-esteem.

Organize your desk. While Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that a clean desk is the sign of a sick mind, having some order can make a real difference. A tidy workspace reduces stress — like when you need to find something quickly — and gives you a satisfying sense of control and accomplishment. Learn a new computer program. Gaining even a basic understanding of a new tool can be surprisingly empowering. It builds confidence, keeps your mind active and increases feelings of positivity. Fix something around the house. DIY projects have become a go-to way to save a few dollars, but there’s another benefit too. Tackling a small repair or project yourself leaves you feeling more capable. Give it a try. You might be surprised. Organize your photos. Whether on your phone, computer or in physical albums, reviewing your history is a great way of revisiting where you’ve been and how you’ve evolved over the years.

Keep a gratitude journal. The process is elegant in its simplicity: write down five things that you feel grateful about. Doing this on a daily basis will change the way you think and feel. The best time is just before bed, when feelings of gratitude will flow into your subconscious as you sleep.

The world is your ally. Einstein also credited with the idea that we should see the universe as friendly. Adopting that mindset can help your approach life with more openness. Making friends with life allows you to play with it, as well as be a player in it. Accentuate the positive. Of the gazillion thoughts we have each day, most of them are negative. Learning to identify these downer moments and replace them with positive images is really empowering and can make your days more enjoyable. Get some support. Support groups were around well before psychotherapy. If you don’t have close friends, family, or co-workers who support you emotionally, join a group or form one of your own. Feel the love. Perhaps nothing makes you feel better about yourself than being genuinely loved by someone you admire. And it doesn’t have to come from a romantic relationship. Get into good physical condition. When you feel healthy and strong, everyday life feels more manageable and challenges feel like overwhelming. Regular movement not only supports your physical well-being, but it can also improve your confidence and overall mood. Exercise is one of the most accessible ways to support body and mind.