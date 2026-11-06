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What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?

What challenges will Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms face when she takes office? On the "Politically Georgia" podcast, AJC chief political reporter Greg Bluestein says Bottoms will wield significant power through the veto pen and state budget process, but narrow margins at the Capitol could limit both parties' ability to advance their priorities. While many Republican-backed culture war proposals are likely off the table, Bluestein says Democrats may also be forced into compromise, setting up a new era of negotiation, dealmaking and potential gridlock in Georgia politics.

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