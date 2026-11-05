Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia
Floodwaters swept through McCaysville after heavy rain drenched North Georgia, sending water over roads and into parts of the community. The flooding prompted evacuations and emergency response efforts as rivers continued to rise. These scenes show the impact on the small town along the Georgia-Tennessee border as residents navigate the aftermath. Sources: @michael.earley.5876 / Facebook | @megdoyletv / Instagram
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