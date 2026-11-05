Skip to Main Content

Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia

Floodwaters swept through McCaysville after heavy rain drenched North Georgia, sending water over roads and into parts of the community. The flooding prompted evacuations and emergency response efforts as rivers continued to rise. These scenes show the impact on the small town along the Georgia-Tennessee border as residents navigate the aftermath. Sources: @michael.earley.5876 / Facebook | @megdoyletv / Instagram

0:59
AJC |

‘We’re done here for a while’: Floods cause major damage in North Georgia

Today's Video Headlines

Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia

How Georgia's historic election night unfolded for Keisha Lance Bottoms

Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech

Why some Black pastors are rethinking race and politics

More Videos

These Black Georgians plan to vote Republican. They explain why.

We asked Black Georgia voters whether faith influences their politics. Video by Keith Lovely Jr. | Jordan Pettiford and Javier Loarte for the AJC

How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections

Sources: Greg Bluestein/AJC|Arvin Temkar/AJC|Fulton County Police Department|Getty|AP|CBS|Fox 9|NBC|U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

Obama urges Georgians to elect Bottoms, reelect Ossoff at Atlanta rally

Former President Barack Obama urged Georgians to support Bottoms and Ossoff ahead of Election Day. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'

Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke about how becoming a father has shaped his vision for Georgia and the country's future. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press