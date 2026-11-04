How Georgia's historic election night unfolded for Keisha Lance Bottoms
History was made on election night in Georgia as Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governor's race, becoming Georgia's first Black governor, the state's first female governor and the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. The victory capped a dramatic night that saw Democrats sweep statewide offices and score major gains down the ballot. The AJC's Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Riley Bunch and Ernie Suggs followed the celebrations, reactions and political fallout as the results reshaped Georgia's political landscape. Here's how one of the most consequential election nights in state history unfolded. Video by Ernie Suggs, Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Riley Bunch, Fraser Jones, Ellen Rolfes, Hyosub Shin, Miguel Martinez | Javier Loarte, Arvin Temkar, Abbey Cutrer for the AJC: Source: Getty Images
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