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Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech

In his victory speech, Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates a decisive win and says voters rejected President Donald Trump, calling the election a turning point for Georgia and the nation. Source: Jon Ossoff / YouTube

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U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff cruises to reelection over Republican Mike Collins

Jon Ossoff says he won’t run for president. Georgia Democrats have other ideas.

Keisha Lance Bottoms elected Georgia governor, a first for a Black woman in US

Today's Video Headlines

Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech

Why some Black pastors are rethinking race and politics

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Obama urges Georgians to elect Bottoms, reelect Ossoff at Atlanta rally

Former President Barack Obama urged Georgians to support Bottoms and Ossoff ahead of Election Day. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'

Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke about how becoming a father has shaped his vision for Georgia and the country's future. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms took aim at her Republican rival Rick Jackson during am Atlanta campaign rally. Source: Associated Press

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Let Me Put U On: The 1974 horror movie every Black horror fan should know

Discover “The Beast Must Die,” a 1974 horror film blending Black culture and werewolves Sources: Shout Factory LLC, MichaelJackson/YT, Sony Pictures, Universal