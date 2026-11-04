Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech
In his victory speech, Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates a decisive win and says voters rejected President Donald Trump, calling the election a turning point for Georgia and the nation. Source: Jon Ossoff / YouTube
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Obama urges Georgians to elect Bottoms, reelect Ossoff at Atlanta rally
Former President Barack Obama urged Georgians to support Bottoms and Ossoff ahead of Election Day. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press
Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'
Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke about how becoming a father has shaped his vision for Georgia and the country's future. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press
Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms took aim at her Republican rival Rick Jackson during am Atlanta campaign rally. Source: Associated Press
Let Me Put U On: The 1974 horror movie every Black horror fan should know
Discover “The Beast Must Die,” a 1974 horror film blending Black culture and werewolves Sources: Shout Factory LLC, MichaelJackson/YT, Sony Pictures, Universal