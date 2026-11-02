Why some Black pastors are rethinking race and politics
Some Black pastors are rethinking the relationship between race, religion and politics as support for President Donald Trump reshapes debates within the Black church. Pastor Mark Burns, an early Black supporter of Trump, has criticized Democratic Party policies and argued that the church should move beyond racial identity. Critics, including historian Jemar Tisby, warn that this approach can overlook systemic racism and the role of the church in social justice. Subscribe to the AJC’s YouTube channel and watch our full deep dive into why some Black pastors are changing how they talk about race and politics. Video by Najja Parker, Miasarah Lai | Ace McColl, Austin Andries, Luis Arturo Tapia for the AJC; Sources: AJC | 2819church, Alan Alducin, Firehouse Church, Hagee Ministries, Lionheart Church, Love Story Church, World Harvest Online Church Online Campus / YouTube | LBC | Mark Burns | Right Side Broadcasting Network | The View
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