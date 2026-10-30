These Black Georgians plan to vote Republican. They explain why.
What drives some Black Georgians to support Donald Trump? At a recent Trump rally in Dalton, the AJC asked Black voters why they back the president, whether faith influences their politics and why some say they no longer identify with the Democratic Party. Their answers come as Black voter turnout is running ahead of the last midterm cycle, with nearly 490,000 Black voters casting ballots so far this year, up 16% from the same point four years ago. Subscribe to the AJC's YouTube channel to watch the full episode. Video by Keith Lovely Jr. | Jordan Pettiford and Javier Loarte for the AJC
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