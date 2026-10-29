How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections

More than 650 boxes of election records were taken from the Fulton County elections office in a single FBI raid this January. Fulton County has sat at the center of Georgia's stolen-election claims for years, and our reporters have dug into each one. They found that, although there were mistakes made, none came close to changing the 2020 result. So, why is the federal government hauling away ballots from an election that was counted, recounted and audited? Voting rights advocates believe the raid is laying the groundwork to challenge the midterms if Republicans lose big in Georgia. AJC's Greg Bluestein goes inside what happened that day and what it could mean for your vote. To learn more, listen to the AJC's Politically Georgia special edition, "The Final Tally," made in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Video by Greg Bluestein, Mariana Castro and Javier Loarte for the AJC; Sources: Greg Bluestein/AJC | Arvin Temkar/AJC | Fulton County Police Department | Getty Images | AP Newsroom | CBS News | Fox 9 | NBC News | U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

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