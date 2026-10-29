Skip to Main Content

How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections

More than 650 boxes of election records were taken from the Fulton County elections office in a single FBI raid this January. Fulton County has sat at the center of Georgia's stolen-election claims for years, and our reporters have dug into each one. They found that, although there were mistakes made, none came close to changing the 2020 result. So, why is the federal government hauling away ballots from an election that was counted, recounted and audited? Voting rights advocates believe the raid is laying the groundwork to challenge the midterms if Republicans lose big in Georgia. AJC's Greg Bluestein goes inside what happened that day and what it could mean for your vote. To learn more, listen to the AJC's Politically Georgia special edition, "The Final Tally," made in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Video by Greg Bluestein, Mariana Castro and Javier Loarte for the AJC; Sources: Greg Bluestein/AJC | Arvin Temkar/AJC | Fulton County Police Department | Getty Images | AP Newsroom | CBS News | Fox 9 | NBC News | U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

2:08
AJC |

Lawsuit filed over delayed Cobb County absentee ballots

Is gerrymandering making Georgia’s U.S. House races boring?

Georgia early voting tops 2 million. Here’s what the numbers tell us.

Today's Video Headlines

How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections

Obama urges Georgians to elect Bottoms, reelect Ossoff at Atlanta rally

Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'

Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally

More Videos

FROM

Let Me Put U On: The 1974 horror movie every Black horror fan should know

Discover “The Beast Must Die,” a 1974 horror film blending Black culture and werewolves Sources: Shout Factory LLC, MichaelJackson/YT, Sony Pictures, Universal

Why Atlanta pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell rejects the 'Black church' label

Sources: AJC | 2819 Church | Atlanta Black Star | Getty Images | Mark Burns | Right Side Broadcasting Network | Assorted YouTube, TikTok and Instagram creators

Connor Tomlinson shares the experience that sparked his advocacy work

Tomlinson explains why he's supporting Rio's Law and the impact he hopes it could have on autistic people and their families.

Why Connor Tomlinson left 'Love on the Spectrum' to find love off camera

After Tomlinson's time on the hit Netflix series "Love on the Spectrum," he decided he wanted to find love away from the cameras. Source: AJC