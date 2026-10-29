Jon Ossoff at Atlanta rally: 'I refuse to leave my daughters this world'
Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke about climate change, nuclear threats and healthcare while explaining how becoming a father has shaped his vision for Georgia and the country's future. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press
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Why Atlanta pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell rejects the 'Black church' label
Sources: AJC | 2819 Church | Atlanta Black Star | Getty Images | Mark Burns | Right Side Broadcasting Network | Assorted YouTube, TikTok and Instagram creators
Connor Tomlinson shares the experience that sparked his advocacy work
Tomlinson explains why he's supporting Rio's Law and the impact he hopes it could have on autistic people and their families.
Why Connor Tomlinson left 'Love on the Spectrum' to find love off camera
After Tomlinson's time on the hit Netflix series "Love on the Spectrum," he decided he wanted to find love away from the cameras. Source: AJC
The ghost stories that won't leave Atlanta's Fox Theatre
Atlanta's Fox Theatre is known for world-class performances. Some visitors say the ghosts put on a show, too. Sources: Fox Theatre Archives / Edgar Orr