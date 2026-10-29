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Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms took aim at her Republican rival Rick Jackson during a campaign rally, arguing that his political vision mirrors President Donald Trump's and accusing him of favoring the wealthy over working Georgians. Video by Eli Goodstein; Source: Associated Press

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Keisha Lance Bottoms takes aim at Rick Jackson's ties to Trump during Atlanta rally

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