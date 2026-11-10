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Emory student confronts Donald Trump Jr. during surprise campus visit

Students at Emory University's law school confronted Donald Trump Jr. after he appeared during a visit honoring alumnus and Trump business associate Omeed Malik. One video shows law student Zahra Abdullah confronting Trump Jr. and then being escorted from the event after challenging Malik during a discussion. A tense scene followed the exchange as students jeered and voiced criticism outside the classroom. “The country has rebuked you!” Abdullah yelled at the president’s eldest son as he left the building. It is not clear if Emory knew Trump Jr. would be at the event. The university did not respond to request for comment. AJC obtained video of the event from Zahra Abdullah as well as an attendee who requested to remain anonymous. Sources: Event attendee who asked to remain anonymous | Zahra Abdullah, event attendee

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