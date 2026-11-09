Driven: Georgia high school athlete spotlight (Advertiser Content)
The real work starts long before Friday night. For student athletes, every rep is about more than becoming a better player. It’s about building the discipline, resilience and confidence they’ll carry into whatever comes next. Behind that work is a community that shows up, pushes him forward and helps prepare the next generation for the road ahead. (Presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai)
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Jon Ossoff declares Georgia voters rejected Trump in victory speech
Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates a decisive win and says voters rejected President Donald Trump. Source: Jon Ossoff / YouTube
Why some Black pastors are rethinking race and politics
Sources: AJC|2819church, Alan Alducin, Firehouse Church, Hagee Ministries, Lionheart Church, Love Story Church, World Harvest / YT|LBC|Mark Burns|RSBN|The View
These Black Georgians plan to vote Republican. They explain why.
We asked Black Georgia voters whether faith influences their politics. Video by Keith Lovely Jr. | Jordan Pettiford and Javier Loarte for the AJC
How the FBI raid in Fulton County could influence Georgia's 2026 midterm elections
Sources: Greg Bluestein/AJC|Arvin Temkar/AJC|Fulton County Police Department|Getty|AP|CBS|Fox 9|NBC|U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia