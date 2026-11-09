Driven: Georgia high school athlete spotlight (Advertiser Content)

The real work starts long before Friday night. For student athletes, every rep is about more than becoming a better player. It’s about building the discipline, resilience and confidence they’ll carry into whatever comes next. Behind that work is a community that shows up, pushes him forward and helps prepare the next generation for the road ahead. (Presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai)

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