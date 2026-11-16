Burt Jones floats Medicaid expansion compromise with Democrats
Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says Democrats' push for Medicaid expansion could create room for compromise at the Capitol. In an interview on the "Politically Georgia" podcast, Jones argued that expanding Medicaid should be paired with repealing Georgia's certificate of need law to allow more hospitals, surgery centers and healthcare facilities to be built. He said adding hundreds of thousands of people to Medicaid without expanding healthcare capacity would put additional strain on already crowded providers.
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Driven: Georgia high school athlete spotlight (Advertiser Content)
For student athletes, every rep is about more than becoming a better player. It’s about carrying lessons into what comes next. (Presented by Ed Voyles Hyundai)
What challenges will Keisha Lance Bottoms face as Georgia governor?
The AJC's Greg Bluestein says Bottoms will wield significant power through the state budget process, but narrow margins could limit both parties' priorities.
Heavy rain causes evacuations and rising waters in North Georgia
Floodwaters swept through McCaysville after heavy rain drenched North Georgia. Sources: @michael.earley.5876 / Facebook | @megdoyletv / Instagram
How Georgia's historic election night unfolded for Keisha Lance Bottoms
Bottoms will be Georgia's first Black governor, the state's first female governor and is the first Black woman elected governor in the U.S. Source: Getty Images