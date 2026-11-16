Burt Jones floats Medicaid expansion compromise with Democrats

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones says Democrats' push for Medicaid expansion could create room for compromise at the Capitol. In an interview on the "Politically Georgia" podcast, Jones argued that expanding Medicaid should be paired with repealing Georgia's certificate of need law to allow more hospitals, surgery centers and healthcare facilities to be built. He said adding hundreds of thousands of people to Medicaid without expanding healthcare capacity would put additional strain on already crowded providers.

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