Opinion

Georgia can lead by moving beyond Medicaid expansion vs. Pathways debate

Peach State can become the laboratory for the next generation of American healthcare, measured by a simple question: Are people healthier?
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (from left), Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker of the House Jon Burns and Insurance Commissioner John King applaud during a news conference related to Medicaid on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (from left), Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker of the House Jon Burns and Insurance Commissioner John King applaud during a news conference related to Medicaid on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By John Cowan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

For years, Georgia’s healthcare debate has been trapped between two choices: expand traditional Medicaid or defend Georgia Pathways.

We should not be forced to choose. We should build something better.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Legislature deserve significant credit for challenging the assumption that federally mandated Medicaid expansion was the only answer for uninsured Georgians.

Pathways emphasized work, personal responsibility and private coverage rather than simply expanding another government entitlement.

But good policy also requires us to examine results and adapt when circumstances change.

Pathways is set to expire at the end of this year. At the same time, the federal landscape is changing. Beginning in 2027, federal Medicaid policy will increasingly incorporate work and community-engagement requirements, one of the fundamental principles Georgia pioneered through Pathways.

The question is no longer whether work requirements belong in Medicaid. The question is how Georgia leads next.

Focus on these five P’s, starting with patients

Dr. John Cowan is a neurosurgeon and the 2026 Republican nominee for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. (Courtesy)
Dr. John Cowan is a neurosurgeon and the 2026 Republican nominee for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District. (Courtesy)

That creates an opportunity.

After almost three decades in medicine, I have watched American healthcare become increasingly complicated while becoming increasingly expensive. We spend enormous amounts treating disease, processing claims and administering programs, yet are failing to ask whether people are actually becoming healthier.

Imagine a system in which coverage follows the patient, prices are visible, prevention is rewarded, providers compete, catastrophic illness cannot bankrupt a family and public dollars are concentrated where markets cannot reasonably bear the risk.

That is neither Obamacare nor traditional Medicaid. And it need not abandon the principles behind Pathways.

We should consider organizing healthcare around five P’s: patients, providers, payers, public and purpose.

Georgia has an opportunity to lead again.

Instead of fighting yesterday’s healthcare battle, Georgia can become the laboratory for the next generation of American healthcare, one built around patients rather than programs and measured ultimately by a simple question:

Are we making people healthier?

Dr. John Cowan is a neurosurgeon with over 25 years of experience caring for Georgia patients and the Republican nominee for Georgia’s 11th Congressional District.

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