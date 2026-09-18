Georgia can lead by moving beyond Medicaid expansion vs. Pathways debate

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (from left), Gov. Brian Kemp, Speaker of the House Jon Burns and Insurance Commissioner John King applaud during a news conference related to Medicaid on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Peach State can become the laboratory for the next generation of American healthcare, measured by a simple question: Are people healthier?

Peach State can become the laboratory for the next generation of American healthcare, measured by a simple question: Are people healthier?

By John Cowan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By John Cowan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For years, Georgia’s healthcare debate has been trapped between two choices: expand traditional Medicaid or defend Georgia Pathways.

We should not be forced to choose. We should build something better.

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Legislature deserve significant credit for challenging the assumption that federally mandated Medicaid expansion was the only answer for uninsured Georgians.

Pathways emphasized work, personal responsibility and private coverage rather than simply expanding another government entitlement.

But good policy also requires us to examine results and adapt when circumstances change.

Pathways is set to expire at the end of this year. At the same time, the federal landscape is changing. Beginning in 2027, federal Medicaid policy will increasingly incorporate work and community-engagement requirements, one of the fundamental principles Georgia pioneered through Pathways.