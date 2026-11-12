Former Trump campaign operative says election denial movement took a hit in Georgia

In 2020, Robert Sinners ran Donald Trump's campaign Election Day operations in Georgia and helped coordinate the state's alternate electors. By 2021, he was working for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused Trump's push to overturn the state's 2020 election results. Now, Sinners is sitting down with the AJC to reflect on Georgia's latest election results, the impact of election denial, what's next for him and where the Republican Party goes from here. To learn more, listen to the AJC's Politically Georgia special edition, "The Final Tally," made in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. Video by Mariana Castro | Javier Loarte for the AJC; Sources: Getty Images, Natrice Miller/AJC

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