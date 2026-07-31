Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?
Georgia has long been one of the nation's top producers of football talent, and the AJC Super 11 recognizes the high school seniors carrying on that tradition. Since 1985, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super 11 has honored Georgia's top high school football players for their elite talent, leadership and impact on the game. More than one-third of Super 11 honorees have gone on to play in the NFL, including stars such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Calvin Johnson.
Let Me Put U On: Why liner notes still matter in the streaming era
Before streaming made credits an afterthought, Daniel studied liner notes. Credits: Kevin Pernell/AJC|Hyosub Shin, Natrice Miller/AJC|Christopher A. Daniel/AJC
Do more cameras mean less crime? The evidence isn't clear.
Everyone says surveillance cameras reduce crime. But what does the data say? Credit: ADT|The Atlanta Police Foundation|Justice Quarterly|Criminal Justice Review
Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.
Atlanta has 60,000 surveillance cameras — the most in America. Do residents feel safer or just more watched?
The moment the Okefenokee became Georgia's first World Heritage Site
The AJC's Drew Kann was in the room when officials voted to make the Okefenokee Swamp Georgia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Credits: AJC | Getty Images