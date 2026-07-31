Super 11: Who's next to join Georgia's elite?

Georgia has long been one of the nation's top producers of football talent, and the AJC Super 11 recognizes the high school seniors carrying on that tradition. Since 1985, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super 11 has honored Georgia's top high school football players for their elite talent, leadership and impact on the game. More than one-third of Super 11 honorees have gone on to play in the NFL, including stars such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Calvin Johnson.

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