AJC Varsity Former Super 11 pick Justice Haynes on why he decided to ‘come back home’ Justice Haynes dominated Friday nights in Georgia. The transfer to Georgia Tech aims to do the same on Saturdays this fall. Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes — pictured during the White and Gold spring game in April — transferred to Tech after playing sparingly for Alabama and then excelling at Michigan. The Alpharetta native was a 2022 AJC Super 11 selection at Buford, where he was the highest-ranked running back prospect in the nation. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 34 minutes ago Share

Justice Haynes didn’t know he’d play for the rival of his dad’s alma mater when he was a senior at Buford High School, but he knew he wanted to create his own legacy. The son of former University of Georgia running back Verron Haynes, Justice spent the first three years of his college career at Alabama and Michigan. But when the Alpharetta native entered the transfer portal in January, he heeded the call to return home.

Haynes shared why he chose to play his senior season at Georgia Tech on the “See Ball Get Ball” podcast, hosted by former UGA great David Pollack. “First and foremost, the opportunity to come back home, that was crucial. To put on for Atlanta, where I grew up, where I was born and raised,” Haynes said. “And then what (Georgia Tech coach Brent Key) has built here. The staff that he’s built, the organization that he’s built and the trajectory that Georgia Tech is on.” Haynes, who played at Georgia high school powers Blessed Trinity and Buford, said instate relationships influenced his decision. Haynes acknowledged Georgia Tech running backs coach Jimmy Smith, who led Cedar Grove High School to a state championship in 2018, Haynes’ eighth grade year. Smith served as running backs coach at Georgia State, Arkansas and TCU before taking the Georgia Tech job this offseason.

Haynes’ former head coach at Blessed Trinity, Tim McFarlin, also got a shoutout. McFarlin coached Haynes until the end of his sophomore year, when he became Georgia Tech’s director of high school relations.

“There was a lot of key people on the staff that I knew that made it feel like home, too,” Haynes said. Haynes rushed for 7,574 yards and 95 touchdowns at Blessed Trinity and Buford. The 2022 AJC Super 11 selection was the highest-ranked running back prospect in the country. Haynes played sparingly at Alabama, totaling 616 yards on 104 carries in his first two seasons. He then transferred to Michigan, where he dominated last season before suffering a season-ending broken foot Oct. 25. Haynes led the Big Ten in rushing with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries before the injury. Haynes is widely viewed as one of the top returning running backs in the country this season. He said Georgia Tech’s physical culture and new offensive coordinator George Godsey also drew him back to Atlanta.