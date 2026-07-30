Atlanta has tens of thousands of cameras. Finding them is another story.

Atlanta is often called the most surveilled city in America — but where are all those cameras actually located? When researcher Taylor Shelton tried to map Atlanta's surveillance network, he discovered that much of the data isn't publicly available, making it difficult to understand where cameras are concentrated, who is being monitored and whether the technology is making a measurable difference. If tens of thousands of surveillance cameras are watching the city, why is it so hard to know where they are? Watch the full surveillance episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel and subscribe to follow the series. Credits: AJC | @kyjts/X | Atlanta Community Press Collective | Mapping Atlanta

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