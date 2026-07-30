Atlanta has tens of thousands of cameras. Finding them is another story.
Atlanta is often called the most surveilled city in America — but where are all those cameras actually located? When researcher Taylor Shelton tried to map Atlanta's surveillance network, he discovered that much of the data isn't publicly available, making it difficult to understand where cameras are concentrated, who is being monitored and whether the technology is making a measurable difference. If tens of thousands of surveillance cameras are watching the city, why is it so hard to know where they are? Watch the full surveillance episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel and subscribe to follow the series. Credits: AJC | @kyjts/X | Atlanta Community Press Collective | Mapping Atlanta
Do more cameras mean less crime? The evidence isn't clear.
Everyone says surveillance cameras reduce crime. But what does the data say? Credit: ADT|The Atlanta Police Foundation|Justice Quarterly|Criminal Justice Review
Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.
Atlanta has 60,000 surveillance cameras — the most in America. Do residents feel safer or just more watched?
The moment the Okefenokee became Georgia's first World Heritage Site
The AJC's Drew Kann was in the room when officials voted to make the Okefenokee Swamp Georgia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Strange ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs leave Atlantans guessing
The bright red signs have appeared on utility poles from Little Five Points to Kirkwood, leaving Atlantans wondering who's behind them.