The moment the Okefenokee became Georgia's first World Heritage Site
The vote took seconds. The journey took decades. The AJC's Drew Kann was in the room in Busan, South Korea, when UNESCO World Heritage Committee members voted to make the Okefenokee Swamp Georgia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. The decision places the Okefenokee alongside iconic destinations like Yellowstone, Machu Picchu and the Great Barrier Reef — recognition reserved for places considered invaluable to humanity. More than 40 years after it was first identified as a potential nominee, the Okefenokee has earned global recognition — and a renewed commitment to protecting one of the world's most important wetland ecosystems.
Why UATL’s K'Mari Greene thinks everyone should listen to SZA’s 'Ctrl'
What makes "Ctrl" by SZA an album people keep coming back to years later? Credits: K'Mari Greene/AJC | Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
A robot dog patrols an Atlanta apartment instead of a human security guard
Credits: AJC | @1yntslime; @hermusaaesthetic/TikTok | @atlantauncensored; @gafolloersofficial/Instagram | Flock Safety | Georgia Tech | Undaunted
How does the AJC choose the 50 best restaurants in Atlanta?
From neighborhood gems and food trucks to fine dining destinations, what makes a restaurant one of the best in Atlanta? Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. / AJC
Sen. Ossoff calls Trump 'world's most famous sore loser'
Ossoff blasts Trump's renewed 2020 election claims, calling them an attack on Georgia voters and democracy. Credits: Senator Jon Ossoff / YouTube