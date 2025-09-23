Super 11 update: 2025 class of top seniors is matching the hype

High school football’s regular season is halfway done.
Typically, an AJC Super 11 player or two is out with an injury by now, or not playing well or changing his college commitment for the second or third time.
This year’s Super 11? No surprises. They’re just killing it. And their teams are a combined 45-11.
Here’s a look at each of the 11.
LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson: Atkinson missed Grayson’s first two games with an injury but now stands second on his team in tackles (26) and tackles for loss (seven) despite playing in just three games. He had three tackles for loss and a sack last week while playing just the first half a 51-0 victory over Grovetown. Atkinson has 83 tackles for loss in his career, with plenty of time to reach 100. Grayson is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A; it’s in the top five in several national polls. Atkinson has committed to Texas.
TE/OLB Khamari Brooks, North Oconee: Brooks rarely leaves the field for 5-0 North Oconee, the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Brooks has seven receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 18 solo tackles, 25 assists, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups and 16 QB hurries. That’s in limited duty because North Oconee’s average victory margin is 40 points. He has committed to Georgia.
WR Craig Dandridge, Cambridge: Dandridge has 28 receptions for 566 yards and seven touchdowns in Cambridge’s 4-1 start. He has at least one TD reception in all five games, and has produced more than 100 yards receiving in each of the past three games. His team is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A. Dandridge has committed to Georgia.
WR/CB Jorden Edmonds, Sprayberry: Edmonds has 19 receptions for 369 yards and seven touchdowns to go with 13 solo tackles and one interception. His team is 5-1. The Yellow Jackets play in one of the state’s tightest regions, so Edmonds has plenty of big games ahead. Edmonds has committed to Alabama.
DL Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill: Collins Hill got off to a rough start, losing to Grayson 51-3 and Woodward Academy 13-7, but Geralds has been better than ever, which is saying a lot for a four-year starter. He has 18 tackles for loss, along with eight sacks, including at least one in each game. Collins Hill, a Class 6A school, has won its past three games and stands 3-2. Geralds has committed to LSU.
RB/CB Tyriq Green, Buford: Green has 429 all-purpose yards with 171 rushing yards, 7 receiving yards, 46 kick return yards and 172 punt return yards; he also has 33 interception return yards to go with 10 solo tackles, six assists, an interception and a fumble recovery. Buford is 5-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. Green sat out last week’s 71-7 victory over Discovery as an injury precaution. Green has committed to Georgia.
WR Aaron Gregory, Douglas County: Gregory has 32 receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Devin Carter, another elite recruit, is returning from an injury, which could reduce Gregory’s numbers but make him more dangerous as the two cannot be double-covered at the same time. Gregory HAS committed to Texas A&M.
LB Xavier Griffin, Gainesville: Griffin has 25 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, eight QB pressures and a fumble recovery. He had five tackles for losses against Carrollton, the No. 3 team in Class 6A, in a 43-31 loss. Gainesville is 4-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. Griffin has committed to Alabama.
WR Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon: Prothro, a 6-foot-6 wide matchup horror, has 19 receptions for 398 yards and seven touchdowns for a 3-2 team chasing its fourth consecutive Class A Division II championship. Prothro has played a bit on defense and returned an interception for a touchdown. Prothro has committed to Georgia.
RB Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton): Walton has rushed for 405 yards and six touchdowns on 44 carries and caught 13 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in Central’s 5-0 start. He has 5,119 career rushing yards. Walton has committed to Notre Dame.
CB/WR Jontavius Wyman, Jonesboro: Wyman remains one of the state’s most versatile and all-around impactful players, with 790 all-purpose yards, 12 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He has 21 receptions for 384 yards and three scores. His Class 4A team is 3-2 and co-favored to win Region 3-4A with Central-Carrollton. Wyman has committed to Miami.