Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.

Atlanta is home to an estimated 60,000 surveillance cameras, making it the most surveilled city in America. But do residents see that as added security or an invasion of privacy? We hit the streets to ask Atlantans whether the trade off between safety and surveillance is worth it. Watch the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South" and subscribe for more stories shaping the South.

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