Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.
Atlanta is home to an estimated 60,000 surveillance cameras, making it the most surveilled city in America. But do residents see that as added security or an invasion of privacy? We hit the streets to ask Atlantans whether the trade off between safety and surveillance is worth it. Watch the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South" and subscribe for more stories shaping the South.
Rick Jackson pledges an extra $1,000 for Georgia children if elected governor
During President Trump's speech in Georgia, Rick Jackson pledged to match the federal $1,000 Trump accounts contribution if elected. Credit: AP
Why UATL’s K'Mari Greene thinks everyone should listen to SZA’s 'Ctrl'
What makes "Ctrl" by SZA an album people keep coming back to years later? Credits: K'Mari Greene/AJC | Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
A robot dog patrols an Atlanta apartment instead of a human security guard
Credits: AJC | @1yntslime; @hermusaaesthetic/TikTok | @atlantauncensored; @gafolloersofficial/Instagram | Flock Safety | Georgia Tech | Undaunted
How does the AJC choose the 50 best restaurants in Atlanta?
From neighborhood gems and food trucks to fine dining destinations, what makes a restaurant one of the best in Atlanta? Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. / AJC