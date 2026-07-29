Why Atlanta Public Schools created a new tactical response team

As students get ready to head back to class, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is training for the kind of emergency every school hopes to avoid. The district's new tactical response team recently conducted active shooter drills inside a former APS school building, practicing drone surveillance, room-clearing operations and rapid-response tactics. Leaders say the unit was created to reduce response times during school emergencies by providing a dedicated tactical team focused solely on APS campuses. The AJC's Jordan Pettiford joins education reporter Martha Dalton to go inside the training and examine why district leaders believe a faster, dedicated response could make a critical difference in a school crisis. Credits: AJC | John Spink / AJC | Martha Dalton / AJC

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