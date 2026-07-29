Why Atlanta Public Schools created a new tactical response team
As students get ready to head back to class, the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is training for the kind of emergency every school hopes to avoid. The district's new tactical response team recently conducted active shooter drills inside a former APS school building, practicing drone surveillance, room-clearing operations and rapid-response tactics. Leaders say the unit was created to reduce response times during school emergencies by providing a dedicated tactical team focused solely on APS campuses. The AJC's Jordan Pettiford joins education reporter Martha Dalton to go inside the training and examine why district leaders believe a faster, dedicated response could make a critical difference in a school crisis. Credits: AJC | John Spink / AJC | Martha Dalton / AJC
Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.
Atlanta has 60,000 surveillance cameras — the most in America. Do residents feel safer or just more watched?
The moment the Okefenokee became Georgia's first World Heritage Site
The AJC's Drew Kann was in the room when officials voted to make the Okefenokee Swamp Georgia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Strange ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs leave Atlantans guessing
The bright red signs have appeared on utility poles from Little Five Points to Kirkwood, leaving Atlantans wondering who's behind them.
Why you can't access surveillance data collected about you in Georgia
You're probably being recorded all over Atlanta. But what if you want to see the data being collected about you? Credit: AJC|WANF|GDOT|O.C.G.A. Title 35