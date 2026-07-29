Judge sentences Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray to life without parole
Barrow County Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray to life without parole for the four murders committed in September 2024. In announcing the sentence, the judge rejected arguments that Gray's troubled upbringing mitigated the attack, calling his actions evidence of "permanent incorrigibility." Four people — two students and two teachers — were killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School. Credits: AP
The moment the Okefenokee became Georgia's first World Heritage Site
The AJC's Drew Kann was in the room when officials voted to make the Okefenokee Swamp Georgia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Credits: AJC | Getty Images
Strange ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs leave Atlantans guessing
The bright red signs have appeared on utility poles from Little Five Points to Kirkwood, leaving Atlantans wondering who's behind them.
Why you can't access surveillance data collected about you in Georgia
You're probably being recorded all over Atlanta. But what if you want to see the data being collected about you? Credit: AJC|WANF|GDOT|O.C.G.A. Title 35
Rick Jackson pledges an extra $1,000 for Georgia children if elected governor
During President Trump's speech in Georgia, Rick Jackson pledged to match the federal $1,000 Trump accounts contribution if elected. Credit: AP