Judge sentences Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray to life without parole

Barrow County Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray to life without parole for the four murders committed in September 2024. In announcing the sentence, the judge rejected arguments that Gray's troubled upbringing mitigated the attack, calling his actions evidence of "permanent incorrigibility." Four people — two students and two teachers — were killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School. Credits: AP

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Apalachee High School shooter gets life without parole

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Judge sentences Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray to life without parole

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