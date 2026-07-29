Do more cameras mean less crime? The evidence isn't clear.
Everyone says surveillance cameras reduce crime. But when we examined crime data, police claims and decades of academic research, the answer wasn't nearly as straightforward as expected. Some studies found surveillance cameras reduced certain property crimes, while others found little to no impact depending on the type of crime and how the technology was deployed. This investigation explores whether surveillance technology actually works—and why the results remain so debated. Watch the full surveillance episode on the AJC’s YouTube channel and subscribe to follow the series. Credits: ADT | The Atlanta Police Foundation | Justice Quarterly | Criminal Justice Review
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