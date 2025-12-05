AJC Super 11 linebacker named finalist for national player of the year award

2025 AJC Super 11 Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson can become the second Georgia football player to win Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. The University of Texas signee is one of three finalists for the award. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Standout Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson was named a Gatorade National Football Player of the Year finalist, according to a release from the program.

Atkinson, who signed to play at Texas, is one of three finalists for the national player of the year award. Randle High (Texas) running back Landen Williams-Callis and Nixa High (Missouri) offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, a Miami signee, are the other two finalists.

Atkinson finished the season with 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The 5-star linebacker led a Grayson defense that allowed 10.6 points per game this season.

Atkinson is ranked as the 2026 recruiting class’s No. 2 linebacker and the No. 20 overall player by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He had scholarship offers from premier programs across the country, including Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Atkinson is Grayson’s first Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year. Other noteworthy winners include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek), Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) and Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Eric Berry (Creekside).