AJC Varsity

AJC Super 11 linebacker named finalist for national player of the year award

Tyler Atkinson is a Gatorade National Football Player of the Year finalist.
2025 AJC Super 11 Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson can become the second Georgia football player to win Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. The University of Texas signee is one of three finalists for the award. (Jason Getz/AJC)
2025 AJC Super 11 Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson can become the second Georgia football player to win Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. The University of Texas signee is one of three finalists for the award. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Standout Grayson linebacker Tyler Atkinson was named a Gatorade National Football Player of the Year finalist, according to a release from the program.

The AJC Super 11 selection was also named Gatorade Georgia Football Player of the Year.

Atkinson, who signed to play at Texas, is one of three finalists for the national player of the year award. Randle High (Texas) running back Landen Williams-Callis and Nixa High (Missouri) offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, a Miami signee, are the other two finalists.

RELATED
‘Time to go get round two’: Super 11 pick Tyler Atkinson eyes repeat title

Atkinson finished the season with 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The 5-star linebacker led a Grayson defense that allowed 10.6 points per game this season.

Atkinson is ranked as the 2026 recruiting class’s No. 2 linebacker and the No. 20 overall player by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He had scholarship offers from premier programs across the country, including Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Atkinson is Grayson’s first Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year. Other noteworthy winners include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek), Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) and Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Eric Berry (Creekside).

Atkinson would be the second Georgian to win Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Former Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert was the first in 2019.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Valdosta Region Champs 2025

Valdosta coach on semifinal matchup with Buford: ‘We can’t look at the name’

22m ago

Gainesville-Carver flag football playoff game shortened because of fight

30m ago

Playoffs primer: Best game, history-seekers, plus Gainesville-Hughes (finally)

Keep Reading

Nine Yellow Jackets named all-ACC

No. 4 Georgia holds off No. 23 Georgia Tech 16-9 for 8th straight win in series

Haynes King named ACC player of the year

Featured

Young politician elected to Assistant Secretary of Georgia GOP

A viral confrontation and a sudden resignation shake up Georgia GOP

Why the Atlanta school board voted to close and repurpose some schools

Small-town Georgia DA brings almost as many RICO cases as Fulton’s Fani Willis