Georgia clinics offer unproven treatments with little oversight

If you live in Georgia, a clinic near you may be promising to treat conditions traditional medicine can’t — offering therapies like stem cells, IV treatments, and other alternative procedures. The credentials may look impressive, and the testimonials convincing. But an investigation from the AJC found that’s not always the case. We examined nearly 200 clinics across the state and found practitioners offering treatments that go against accepted science and federal guidelines. Patients are often paying thousands out of pocket for care that may be unproven or unsafe. The reporting also uncovered doctors working outside their training, clinics operating without proper oversight, and even unlicensed individuals presenting themselves as physicians. Meanwhile, Georgia’s medical board — one of the weakest in the country — rarely takes disciplinary action, leaving this fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar industry with little accountability. Read the full investigation on alternative medicine clinics and unregulated treatments at AJC.com/risky-medicine. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | FDA | Regenhaus Medical | Harvard University | Harvard Medicine | PR Newswire | Asher Press | Progressive Medical Center/Facebook | prevcentivemedicine/TikTok | fayemac91xo/TikTok | bellissimamedspa/TikTok | imanbarmd/TikTok | naturalmedicinedetox/TikTok | preventivemedicine/TikTok | apexregenerative/TikTok | naturalhealthEssentials/TikTok | femalelongevity/TikTok

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