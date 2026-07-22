A robot dog patrols an Atlanta apartment instead of a human security guard
Would you trust a robot security guard? Atlanta is increasingly becoming a hub for surveillance technology, AI and robotics innovation. Bryan Dinner, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Undaunted Robotics, explains why companies developing the next generation of security technology are choosing metro Atlanta. From autonomous patrol robots to real-time monitoring systems, these tools are changing how properties are secured — and raising bigger questions about the growing role of surveillance in everyday life. Watch the full surveillance episode of "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Credits: AJC | @1yntslime/TikTok | @atlantauncensored/Instagram | @gafolloersofficial/Instagram | @hermusaaesthetic/TikTok | Flock Safety | Georgia Tech | Undaunted
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