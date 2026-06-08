INVESTIGATIONS: RISKY MEDICINE Atlanta clinic promoting unconventional medicine has controversial history A prominent figure in Georgia’s alternative medicine scene calls himself a doctor and offers medical tips. Is he crossing a line? (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Pexels, Hyusub Shin for the AJC)

By Danny Robbins and Carrie Teegardin 3 hours ago Share

Almost every other day, another video appears on social media showing a man with white hair and a white beard sitting behind a microphone and extolling the virtues of alternative or “functional” medicine. The man is Gez Agolli, the co-founder and frontman for Progressive Medical Center. He isn’t a medical doctor, but he’s identified as “Dr. Agolli” as he talks about various therapies and treatments, most outside the realm of mainstream medicine.

An unproven procedure in which light is injected into a vein will, he explains, allow patients “to feel a gentle boost of energy, mental clarity and even emotional uplift.” Stem cells have helped patients who could “barely function or walk” return to exercising. And if you want to deal with your overall health, look no further than the gut, because, in Agolli’s view, “all health begins with the gut.” It’s a formula that has helped make Progressive, established by Agolli more than 25 years ago just off I-285 in Dunwoody, arguably the best known clinic for alternative medicine in the Atlanta area, if not the entire Southeast. But it also masks a complicated and, at times, troubled history that in one case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found, includes blame for upending a community. The narrative says as much about alternative medicine as it does Progressive itself, showing how marketing and social media can be used to sway consumers. “It’s good that (the AJC) is looking at this, because a lot of people don’t know,” said Theresa Queen, a registered nurse from Woodstock who claims her health got worse after being treated at Progressive in 2022. “Even me, with a decent amount of medical knowledge, I fell for it, thinking it was going to help.” Risky Medicine An AJC series examining how Georgia became a haven for unproven treatments Welcome to Georgia, where questionable therapies flourish with little oversight Tennessee cracked down on a questionable therapy. Georgia gave its doctors a home. Desperate patients seek cures, leave with debt and regret Atlanta clinic promoting unconventional medicine has controversial history It’s a formula that has helped make Progressive, established by Agolli more than 25 years ago just off I-285 in Dunwoody, arguably the best known clinic for alternative medicine in the Atlanta area, if not the entire Southeast. But it also masks a complicated and, at times, troubled history that in one case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found, includes blame for upending a community. The narrative says as much about alternative medicine as it does Progressive itself, showing how marketing and social media can be used to sway consumers. “It’s good that (the AJC) is looking at this, because a lot of people don’t know,” said Theresa Queen, a registered nurse from Woodstock who claims her health got worse after being treated at Progressive in 2022. “Even me, with a decent amount of medical knowledge, I fell for it, thinking it was going to help.” An examination by the AJC found that Progressive is part of a web of healthcare-related companies established by Agolli over the past three decades that have come under scrutiny from regulators in three states over a variety of matters. Physicians working at Agolli’s clinics have been investigated and disciplined by the medical boards in Georgia and Florida over issues that included a death.

More recently, the state comptroller in Tennessee reported that a company set up by Agolli to manage a hospital in rural Decatur County used the hospital to obtain questionable insurance reimbursements that could exceed $2.5 million.

Key takeaways The Atlanta area is home to what may be the best-known clinic for alternative medicine in Georgia, if not the entire Southeast: Progressive Medical Center. Part of the success of the Dunwoody clinic stems from its presence on social media, where its co-founder extols therapies and treatments outside the realm of mainstream medicine. Beyond those posts, however, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered a complicated and, at times, troubled history for both the clinic and its co-founder. While in online videos he uses the title Dr., he is not a physician, and the legitimacy of some credentials he claims are open to question. His companies have also come under scrutiny from regulators in three states. The comptroller’s findings, virtually unknown outside of the small county in west Tennessee where it took place, are particularly compelling because alleged mismanagement of the hospital by Agolli’s company was among the factors that caused community leaders to close it six years ago. “It was absolutely devastating to close that hospital,” said April Watkins Barrett, a member of the Decatur County Commission when the decision was made. “It affected lives. It affected healthcare. It affected our judicial system. It affected our ability to grow with industrial development.” Credentials questioned Agolli, 62, moved to Atlanta and opened Progressive in 1999 after several attempts to launch alternative medicine clinics in Florida. Unlike his other ventures, Progressive caught on, and Agolli soon expanded into other areas of healthcare. Not long after launching Progressive, he opened a lab nearby for diagnostic testing and established a brand of dietary supplements that eventually would be sold online and in Progressive’s in-house store.

Agolli declined repeated requests to be interviewed for this story. In a written statement provided to the AJC, Progressive referred to Agolli as “Dr. Agolli” but said he doesn’t provide medical care to patients. His work is strictly limited to education, coaching and business development, the statement says. Agolli’s social media videos are based on material “he has gleaned from many years working in the health care field” as well as seminars and “advanced degree programs,” the statement says. In a 2005 deposition, Agolli said his interest in alternative medicine began in 1987, when the death of his father made him skeptical of conventional medicine. “I wasn’t happy with his particular care in allopathic medicine,” he testified, “and it fueled a burning desire … to learn other options.” He didn’t specify what caused his father’s death. Gez Agolli, the co-founder of Progressive Medical Center, appears in many of the clinic's videos posted on Instagram. Progressive says Agolli doesn't provide medical care to patients and that his social media videos are based on material “he has gleaned from many years working in the health care field” as well as seminars and “advanced degree programs.” (Progressive Medical Center) The option he chose was naturopathy, a controversial field in which practitioners often rely on so-called natural remedies such as herbs or supplements to treat ailments of all kinds.

At the time, Agolli was living in Florida, where naturopathy was prohibited by law, and that, he testified, played a role in his decision years later to move to Atlanta. “So I knew Georgia was a good state … (because) there were no specific laws that I researched,” he testified. According to the Progressive website, Agolli has a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree from the United States School of Naturopathy and Allied Sciences. However, the AJC could not determine whether a school by this name existed after the 1940s. Besides Agolli, the Progressive website shows another person working there described as a “senior naturopathic doctor” and yet another described as a “licensed naturopathic physician.” Both are pictured wearing white coats. Although Georgia doesn’t ban naturopaths, it doesn’t license them either, and, according to Georgia Composite Medical Board officials, it is, in fact, illegal for anyone without a healthcare license to diagnose and treat patients. It is also illegal for anyone calling themselves a naturopath to use the title “doctor” or “physician” in a clinical setting unless the person is a licensed medical physician.

Progressive Medical Center co-founder Gez Agolli testified in a 2005 deposition that one reason he moved to Georgia from Florida was so he could practice as a naturopath. He said he was influenced by the fact that Florida law prohibited naturopaths while Georgia had no regulations one way or the other. (Alexander vs. Progressive case file) In the statement provided to the AJC, Progressive said naturopaths along with nutritionists and “health coaches” are used by the clinic to supplement the care provided by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants. Patients are advised that naturopaths are not licensed by the state and sign informed consent agreements that say they were advised, the statement says. Agolli’s bio on the website had also listed other health care credentials, some of which, the AJC found, offered a misleading picture of medical expertise. The bio had said Agolli is board certified in integrative medicine by the American Association of Integrative Medicine. But, the AJC found, the organization no longer exists, and when it did exist, it was one of more than two dozen pay-to-play credentialing programs set up by Robert O’Block, a Springfield, Missouri, resident once described by The Washington Post as “the emperor of junk science forensics.” In 2017, O’Block, 66, shot and killed his 27-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

The bio also showed Agolli obtained what’s described as a Doctor of Pastoral Science & Medicine pastoral (Psc.D) license through the Pastoral Medical Association. That group, too, no longer exists and faced questions of legitimacy when it did. A report by Dallas’ public radio station, KERA, in 2016 detailed how the group, based in the Dallas suburb of Irving, offered “pastoral medical” credentials to chiropractors and others who met unspecified standards and paid annual fees. The Progressive statement did not address questions from the AJC regarding these credentials. But the information on the website was removed after the AJC submitted the questions. Florida to Georgia Agolli entered the world of alternative medicine in Florida in the 1990s with an ophthalmologist who lives there, Dr. Marvin Reich, and their partnership endured until they had a falling out a few years after starting Progressive. Their first venture, Metabolic Treatment Center in Fort Myers, lasted only two years and eventually attracted the attention of the Florida medical board, which built a case against Reich. The case was based on allegations of unnecessary diagnostic testing and failure to keep adequate records and justify treatments.

Examining the evidence for the board, a University of Miami endocrinologist said it “points to a scheme to extract money.” The board ordered Reich, who worked at the clinic two days a week while maintaining his ophthalmology practice, to pay a $10,000 fine, perform 100 hours of community service and repay the board for the cost of its investigation. However, the decision was later vacated by an appellate court because medical records could not be obtained from the clinic’s new owners. Agolli and Reich next formed a company called Path Medical, opening clinics under that name in Fort Myers and Boca Raton. That venture was equally short-lived. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the company used full-page newspaper ads and radio infomercials hosted by Agolli to tout a “revolutionary breakthrough” in weight loss. It also drew scrutiny, according to the paper, when an Iowa company complained to the Florida Department of Insurance that patients had been put on weight loss programs based on unjustified diagnoses of thyroid or metabolic disorders.

Moving to Atlanta allowed Agolli and Reich, commuting several days a week from his Florida home, to fly under the radar for several years. But that all changed on a June morning in 2002 when 56-year-old Susan Alexander collapsed and died while undergoing chelation at their clinic. Chelation is approved by the Food and Drug Administration only for the removal of lead or other types of heavy metal poisoning, but Progressive, like eight other Georgia alternative medicine clinics the AJC has identified, uses the IV procedure to treat patients for a variety of ailments. In Alexander’s case, she had come to the clinic seeking treatment for chronic fatigue, lack of concentration and other issues. In 2002, 56-year-old Susan Alexander came to Progressive Medical Center in Dunwoody seeking treatment for chronic fatigue, lack of concentration and other issues. She collapsed and died while undergoing chelation at the clinic. The DeKalb County coroner determined the cause of death was an irregular heartbeat triggered by coronary artery disease. (Handout) The DeKalb County coroner determined the cause of death was an irregular heartbeat triggered by coronary artery disease. Alexander’s mother and brother filed a lawsuit alleging fraud, negligence and wrongful death, and as the suit played out in court, it put Progressive under a microscope. In court filings, attorneys for the mother and brother asserted that the physician treating Susan, Dr. Viktor Bouquette, was 20 miles away in South Atlanta for a speech by President George W. Bush when she died and that Progressive wasn’t adequately prepared for a cardiac emergency.

The suit also developed deposition testimony revealing that Agolli had taken to wearing a white coat and was seeing patients and that he had hired as the clinic’s chief operating officer a physician who had just completed a four-month prison stretch for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion and whose license had been suspended. Although he's not a physician, Progressive Medical Center co-founder Gez Agolli acknowledged in a 2005 deposition that he had recently started wearing a white coat and for several years had been referred to as "Dr." The deposition was taken as part of the lawsuit stemming from Susan Alexander's death. (Alexander vs. Progressive case file) Agolli was “the driving force” behind a scheme to defraud patients, and Progressive was “the public face of a criminal enterprise that consisted of numerous purportedly independent entities,” according to one of the court filings by the plaintiffs’ attorneys. In the end, however, the lawsuit had little impact because Alexander’s mother and brother agreed to a relatively modest settlement — $250,000 — paid by the insurance carrier for a physician assistant who was present when Susan died. Alexander’s brother, Edwin Alexander, said he and his mother wanted to continue the suit but had little choice but to settle after they were advised that Bouquette didn’t have malpractice insurance and was also subject to federal tax liens that would have priority over any settlement.

“It’s something I’ll never forget, obviously, how he just walked away clean,” Edwin Alexander said, recalling his frustration recently in an interview with the AJC. A peer reviewer for the Georgia medical board eventually determined that Bouquette departed from minimal standards in multiple ways, including failing to assess whether Alexander, a customer service rep for Neiman Marcus, even required chelation. But that, too, had little impact because the board’s decision came nine years after Alexander’s death and required only that Bouquette complete 30 hours of continuing medical education and pay a $7,500 fine. Progressive declined in its written statement to address the details of Alexander’s death except to say Bouquette was attending a seminar on the morning she died and that “his licensed PA was on the premises to handle patient care.” Bouquette still practices at Progressive and, according to the medical board, still lacks malpractice insurance. A hospital shuttered In January 2019, a company formed by Agolli, Progressive Hospital Group, took over the management of Decatur County General Hospital, the only hospital in Decatur County, Tennessee. Located on the Tennessee River between Nashville and Memphis in the small town of Parsons, Decatur General had previously been managed by three other companies.

Barrett, then serving on the commission, said it was hoped that Agolli, with years of experience operating a medical facility in Atlanta, would provide a new level of competence. She said Agolli twice came to commission meetings and that she spoke with him at length. “He seemed like a very personable person and promised me that he had run this clinic and knew what needed to be done at the hospital and said basically all the right things,” Barrett said in a recent interview with the AJC. In early 2019, Progressive Hospital Group took over the management of Decatur County General Hospital, the only hospital in Decatur County in Tennessee. One year later, the county terminated its agreement with the company and closed the hospital. (Cassandra Stephenson/Jackson (Tenn.) Sun) But soon she was hearing something different, she said: Hospital employees were saying they’d been asked to sign off on lab tests they hadn’t done. The county terminated its agreement with Agolli’s company in February 2020 and closed the hospital a month later. In a report issued April 1, 2020, the Tennessee comptroller found that Agolli’s company was using the hospital’s billing ID to make it look like lab tests were being performed at the hospital when, in fact, they were being performed at Dunwoody Labs, a business operated by Agolli and located about a mile from Progressive Medical Center’s location on North Shallowford Road.

The Tennessee comptroller found that certain forms requesting lab tests had been "altered in appearance," including the logo on the documents, when Progressive Hospital Group, a company set up by Gez Agolli, managed Decatur County General Hospital. (Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury) By making it appear that the tests were done at a rural hospital, Agolli’s company could seek insurance reimbursement — in this case from Blue Cross Blue Shield — at a significantly higher rate. The comptroller’s report said Blue Cross Blue Shield may have overpaid as much as $1.6 million. In addition, there were about $1.2 million in reimbursements that were never due and not payable, the report says. Requisition forms ordering lab tests were altered in appearance, including the logo, and some patient accounts associated with Dunwoody Labs were missing basic patient information, according to the report. According to the Tennessee comptroller, Progressive Hospital Group, a company set up by Gez Agolll to manage Decatur County General Hospital, obtained higher insurance reimbursements by claiming lab tests were done at the hospital when, in fact, they were performed at Dunwoody Labs, a business operated by Agolli and located close to Progressive Medical Center. (Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury) The comptroller also concluded that Agolli’s company failed to pay the IRS more than $783,000 it withheld from hospital employees and didn’t pay nearly $63,000 due to employees’ 401(k) retirement accounts. Based on money owed to vendors, employees, the IRS and other creditors, the hospital’s debt rose from $1 million to nearly $2.9 million in the 13 months Progressive managed the facility, the comptroller reported.