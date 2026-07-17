A look back at Atlanta's FIFA World Cup

The final whistle has blown, but the memories remain. Throughout the FIFA World Cup, Atlanta became a global stage where fans from around the world came together to celebrate soccer, culture and community. From electric match days to unforgettable Fan Fest celebrations, here's a look back at the moments that united the city and showcased Atlanta's hospitality ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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AJC | 51 minutes ago
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A look back at Atlanta's FIFA World Cup

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