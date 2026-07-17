A look back at Atlanta's FIFA World Cup
The final whistle has blown, but the memories remain. Throughout the FIFA World Cup, Atlanta became a global stage where fans from around the world came together to celebrate soccer, culture and community. From electric match days to unforgettable Fan Fest celebrations, here's a look back at the moments that united the city and showcased Atlanta's hospitality ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Jon Ossoff presses Trump's DNI nominee on 2020 election in tense confirmation hearing
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