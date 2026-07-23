Why you can't access surveillance data collected about you in Georgia
You're probably being recorded all over Atlanta. But what if you want to see the surveillance data being collected about you? The AJC's Fraser Jones speaks with senior data editor Charles Minshew about a little-known Georgia law that can make accessing certain surveillance data nearly impossible — even when it's your own vehicle or movements being captured. The law was intended to prevent misuse of police surveillance tools, but its broad language raises questions about transparency, privacy, public records and what rights people actually have when government agencies collect data about them. If cameras and license plate readers are tracking activity throughout the city, should the public have a way to see what's being collected? Watch the full surveillance episode "Curiosities of the South" on the AJC's YouTube channel now. Credits: AJC | WANF | GDOT | O.C.G.A. Title 35, Law Enforcement Officers and Agencies
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