Are 60,000 cameras making Atlanta safer?

Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America. More than 60,000 cameras. License plate readers. Drones. Facial recognition. A surveillance network that's growing faster than most people realize. But is all that technology making Atlanta safer? In part one of a two-part episode of "Curiosities of the South," the AJC's Fraser Jones investigates how Atlanta became a hub for surveillance technology, who benefits from its expansion and what the evidence actually says about crime reduction. The answers aren't as simple as you might think. Watch the full episode on July 20. Credit: Fight for the Future

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