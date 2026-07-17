Sen. Ossoff calls Trump 'world's most famous sore loser'

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff criticized President Donald Trump ahead of a scheduled primetime address, calling him "the world's most famous sore loser" and accusing him of revisiting grievances over the 2020 election while ignoring ongoing national and international challenges. Ossoff countered Trump's repeated debunked claims about the 2020 election in Georgia. The Georgia senator argued that any attempt by Trump to declare Georgia's election, or its elected officials, illegitimate is an attack on Georgia voters themselves. Credits: Sen. Jon Ossoff/ YouTube

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