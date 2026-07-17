Sen. Ossoff calls Trump 'world's most famous sore loser'
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff criticized President Donald Trump ahead of a scheduled primetime address, calling him "the world's most famous sore loser" and accusing him of revisiting grievances over the 2020 election while ignoring ongoing national and international challenges. Ossoff countered Trump's repeated debunked claims about the 2020 election in Georgia. The Georgia senator argued that any attempt by Trump to declare Georgia's election, or its elected officials, illegitimate is an attack on Georgia voters themselves. Credits: Sen. Jon Ossoff/ YouTube
What if every mom had the support she deserved? Jaycina Almond is making it happen.
Credits:Jaycina Almond | Getty Images | Marcus Ezell | The Spin Style Agency | Dariyon Joseph | Donte Maurice / ABDM Studio
Jon Ossoff presses Trump's DNI nominee on 2020 election in tense confirmation hearing
Sen. Jon Ossoff used his final round of questioning to repeatedly press Jay Clayton, President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Credit: AP
'Let Me Put U On': Why everyone's talking about the new TLC musical
The AJC's Tia Mitchell says musical is worth it. Credits: Tia Mitchell / AJC | TLC / YouTube | AP | Newspapers.com | Ambe J. Williams / Arena Stage (Thumbnail)
Why Waffle House workers across the South are demanding higher pay
Waffle House workers are demanding higher wages. Credit: Raiseupthesouth | Associated Press / YouTube | Getty | Natrice Miller, Hyosub Shin, Arvin Temkar / AJC