How does the AJC choose the 50 best restaurants in Atlanta?

From neighborhood gems and food trucks to fine dining destinations, what makes a restaurant one of the best restaurants in Atlanta? The AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo takes us behind the scenes of the annual Atlanta 50, where nearly 200 restaurants nominated by readers and Atlanta food experts have been narrowed down to 75 contenders. Over the next few months, a new judging panel will visit, score and debate each restaurant before selecting the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta. Follow along as the rankings take shape and discover which Atlanta restaurants earn a coveted spot on the list. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. / AJC

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