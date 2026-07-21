How does the AJC choose the 50 best restaurants in Atlanta?
From neighborhood gems and food trucks to fine dining destinations, what makes a restaurant one of the best restaurants in Atlanta? The AJC's food and dining editor Monti Carlo takes us behind the scenes of the annual Atlanta 50, where nearly 200 restaurants nominated by readers and Atlanta food experts have been narrowed down to 75 contenders. Over the next few months, a new judging panel will visit, score and debate each restaurant before selecting the AJC's 50 Best Restaurants in Atlanta. Follow along as the rankings take shape and discover which Atlanta restaurants earn a coveted spot on the list. Credits: Keith Lovely Jr. / AJC
Did Atlanta pass the FIFA test? Here's what fans had to say
FIFA World Cup fans praised Atlanta's energy and Fan Fest.
What if every mom had the support she deserved? Jaycina Almond is making it happen.
Credits:Jaycina Almond | Getty Images | Marcus Ezell | The Spin Style Agency | Dariyon Joseph | Donte Maurice / ABDM Studio
Jon Ossoff presses Trump's DNI nominee on 2020 election in tense confirmation hearing
Sen. Jon Ossoff used his final round of questioning to repeatedly press Jay Clayton, President Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence. Credit: AP
'Let Me Put U On': Why everyone's talking about the new TLC musical
The AJC's Tia Mitchell says musical is worth it. Credits: Tia Mitchell / AJC | TLC / YouTube | AP | Newspapers.com | Ambe J. Williams / Arena Stage (Thumbnail)