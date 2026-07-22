Rick Jackson pledges an extra $1,000 for Georgia children if elected governor
Speaking at President Donald Trump's event in Marietta, Georgia, gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson said he would push the state to match the federal $1,000 contribution provided through the new Trump Accounts program. Jackson said that if the Georgia Legislature does not approve the funding, he would personally donate the additional $1,000. Credit: AP
Sen. Ossoff calls Trump 'world's most famous sore loser'
Ossoff blasts Trump's renewed 2020 election claims, calling them an attack on Georgia voters and democracy. Credits: Senator Jon Ossoff / YouTube
A look back at Atlanta's FIFA World Cup
A look back at Atlanta's unforgettable FIFA World Cup celebration.
Are 60,000 cameras making Atlanta safer?
Atlanta is the most surveilled city in America. 60,000 cameras. Drones. Facial recognition. But is all that making Atlanta safer? Credit: Fight for the Future
Did Atlanta pass the FIFA test? Here's what fans had to say
FIFA World Cup fans praised Atlanta's energy and Fan Fest.