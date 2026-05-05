Why Atlanta’s soccer boom before the World Cup is personal for Arthur Blank
From youth leagues to the World Cup stage, the Blanks’ soccer story helped shape Atlanta’s global moment. Arthur Blank and his son Josh reflect on how a childhood passion for soccer sparked something bigger — from Josh captaining at Elon University to fueling a culture that helped Atlanta become a true soccer city. What started as Saturday games turned into packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowds and anticipating an even bigger moment as thousands of fans prepare to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credits: AJC | Elon University | Erica Denhoff / Getty Images | Ken Sugiura / AJC
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