Atlanta, Arthur Blank are first to join new WTGL high-tech golf league

Women’s team will be counterpart to the Atlanta Drive in the golf entertainment scene.

Blank has been approved as the first owner of a WTGL team, a women’s team launched in partnership with the LPGA, that will begin play in the winter.

Neither the team name nor the roster has been announced. Among the LPGA players who have committed to participate are world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, No. 5 Charley Hull, No. 6 Lydia Ko, No. 11 Lottie Woad, No. 23 Brooke Henderson, No. 66 Rose Zhang and No. 82 Lexi Thompson.

“The growth of women’s sports over the past few years has been remarkable, and as we’ve seen through our other golf properties, women and girls are participating in the game at higher rate than ever before,” Blank said in a statement. “We are excited to provide a platform for the top golfers in the women’s game to showcase their talent and personalities while competing for Atlanta.”

The women’s league also will play its matches at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In addition, Blank owns the Atlanta Drive, which in 2025 won the first TGL SoFi Cup championship. The Drive, led by veteran Billy Horschel, are 2-0 and tied for first place with Boston.