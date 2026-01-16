Business Tiger Woods, Arthur Blank teaming up to transform former APS school The Blank Foundation is giving the TGR Foundation $20 million to renovate former Capitol View Elementary School into STEAM-focused youth learning lab. At the TGR Foundation’s 30th anniversary event on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, Arthur M. Blank pledged $20 million from his family foundation to Tiger Woods’ TGR Foundation to build a new TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta to empower students through education. (Jenna Bascom/Courtesy of TGR Foundation)

Home Depot co-founder and notable Atlanta sports executive Arthur M. Blank and legendary golfer Tiger Woods are partnering on an initiative to turn a shuttered Atlanta elementary school into a new youth learning lab with free programming in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is giving $20 million to the TGR Foundation to create a learning lab at the site of the former Capitol View Elementary School on Metropolitan Parkway, Blank announced Wednesday night at an event hosted by the Woods’ foundation.

A rendering of the future TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta. A $20 million grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to TGR Foundation will be used to transform the Capitol View Elementary School in Atlanta to a TGR Learning Lab, which is expected to open by late 2027. (Jenna Bascom/Courtesy of TGR Foundation) Capitol View Elementary opened in the late 1920s and was shuttered in 2013. It sits about three miles south of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The neighborhood surrounding the school has some of the lowest economic mobility outcomes in the city. A child raised in Capitol View will have a household income of only $21,000 by the time they are 35, according to research from Opportunity Insights, a group of economists based at Harvard University. RELATED AJC archives: APS to close 10 schools under plan for new boundaries The lab will primarily serve students enrolled in Atlanta Public Schools. “I have immense respect and admiration for Tiger, not only for his legendary career, but for the way he continues to lead with purpose off the course,” Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, said in a statement.

“It’s truly an honor to partner with someone who believes so deeply in the power of education and community. Seeing the impact of TGR Foundation, from the Learning Labs to the hundreds of thousands of students empowered through its programs, is incredibly inspiring and I look forward to seeing the impact the TGR Learning Lab Atlanta makes on our community.”