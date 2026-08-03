Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center

Most people have no idea how much surveillance technology their local police department can access. At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, officials showcased a network of cameras, license plate readers, drones and other tools designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. As surveillance systems continue to expand, one question remains: How much choice do residents have when they're being monitored in public spaces? Watch the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South" and subscribe for more stories shaping the South. Credits: AJC

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