Inside DeKalb County's $21 million Real Time Crime Center
Most people have no idea how much surveillance technology their local police department can access. At DeKalb County's new $21 million Real Time Crime Center, officials showcased a network of cameras, license plate readers, drones and other tools designed to track activity and respond to incidents faster. As surveillance systems continue to expand, one question remains: How much choice do residents have when they're being monitored in public spaces? Watch the latest episode of "Curiosities of the South" and subscribe for more stories shaping the South. Credits: AJC
Judge sentences Apalachee school shooter Colt Gray to life without parole
Barrow County Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray to life without parole. Credits: AP
Let Me Put U On: Why liner notes still matter in the streaming era
Before streaming made credits an afterthought, Daniel studied liner notes. Credits: Kevin Pernell/AJC|Hyosub Shin, Natrice Miller/AJC|Christopher A. Daniel/AJC
Do more cameras mean less crime? The evidence isn't clear.
Everyone says surveillance cameras reduce crime. But what does the data say? Credit: ADT|The Atlanta Police Foundation|Justice Quarterly|Criminal Justice Review
Privacy or public safety? Atlantans debate life under 60,000 cameras.
Atlanta has 60,000 surveillance cameras — the most in America. Do residents feel safer or just more watched?