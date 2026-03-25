Arthur Blank names president of soccer to oversee United, NWSL franchises

Mauricio Culebro will oversee both Atlanta United and the new National Women’s Soccer League franchise as the new president of soccer. (Courtesy)

Arthur M. Blank has named Mauricio Culebro the new president of soccer, overseeing both the Atlanta United and the new National Women’s Soccer League franchise that will begin in 2028.

Culebro comes to Atlanta with more than 22 years of vast experience across the soccer industry, including the president and COO of the Mexican Football Federation and Tigres UANL. He will report to Rich McKay, the CEO of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment.

Under his leadership at Tigres UANL, the team won LIGA MX, Campeón de Campeones and Campeones Cup titles, four LIGA MX Femenil titles and three Campeón de Campeones Femenil titles.

“This is an exciting day as we welcome Mauricio to Atlanta and our family of businesses,” Blank said in a statement. “As we progressed through the search process, Mauricio’s impressive experience and clear vision to elevate our clubs made him an outstanding fit to lead Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028.

“While he may be new to MLS and the NWSL, Mauricio is not new to building and operating successful global soccer clubs, and I am fully confident in his ability to help return Atlanta United to the level our fans deserve, while leading the launch of our NWSL club. I would also like to thank our search committee and Sportsology Group who dedicated their time, effort and expertise throughout this extensive process.”