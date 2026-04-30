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Atlanta rises as the Hawks clash with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs

Big stage. Bigger stakes. The Atlanta Hawks are giving big playoff energy as they face off against the New York Knicks with something to prove — and backed up by grit, depth and relentless pace in every possession. This isn’t just any NBA playoff series … it’s a statement for the fans and ATL.

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AJC | 7 minutes ago

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Atlanta rises as the Hawks clash with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs

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