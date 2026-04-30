Atlanta rises as the Hawks clash with the Knicks in the NBA playoffs
Big stage. Bigger stakes. The Atlanta Hawks are giving big playoff energy as they face off against the New York Knicks with something to prove — and backed up by grit, depth and relentless pace in every possession. This isn’t just any NBA playoff series … it’s a statement for the fans and ATL.
From Michelin star to farm life: Why this chef left Atlanta behind
A Michelin-star chef left Atlanta for rural Georgia, opening a 20-seat farm-driven restaurant focused on sustainability and hyper-local dining.
Atlanta’s 'Hills4ATL' is building strength, health and community
Hills4ATL, led by Alvin “AB” Bailey, brings hundreds together weekly for free workouts — building community and redefining Atlanta fitness.
Mysterious ‘Santa Is Watching You’ signs pop up across Atlanta
Santa’s checking the list — and apparently Atlanta is on it. Red “Santa Is Watching You” signs have mysteriously popped up on utility poles across the city.
Scenes from day one at the 2026 Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park
The energy was already on another level on day one of the 2026 Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park.