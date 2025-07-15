MARTA police chief defends safety record while acknowledging riders' fears

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher sits down with Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell to address the string of violent incidents rattling riders, explain the real story behind the crime statistics and reveal new surveillance technology that could transform how the system handles banned riders.

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AJC | 14 minutes ago

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MARTA police chief defends safety record while acknowledging riders' fears

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