MARTA police chief defends safety record while acknowledging riders' fears
MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher sits down with Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell to address the string of violent incidents rattling riders, explain the real story behind the crime statistics and reveal new surveillance technology that could transform how the system handles banned riders.
Georgia clinics offer unproven treatments with little oversight
Credits: AJC|Getty|FDA|Regenhaus Med.|Harvard Univ.|Harvard Med.|PR Newswire|Asher Press|Prog. Med. Ctr./FB|prevcentivemedicine;fayemac91xo;various/TikTok
Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.
The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations.
Georgia’s rising power demand fuels debate over solar farm expansion
A solar project is forcing farmers to confront a difficult choice. Credit: AJC|Farm Journal|WTOC|Drew Kann/AJC|U.S. Energy Information Administration|Yes Energy
Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, one of soccer’s most confusing rules offside gets broken down before the skills are put to the test in a real game.