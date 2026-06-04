Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.
Atlanta’s Beltline rail debate is heating up. The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations and public transit corridors. Two AJC opinion pieces recently laid out the debate: Some say rail would reduce traffic and expand access, while others worry about congestion, safety and losing the trail’s character. We took to the Beltline to talk with everyday Atlantans about where they stand. Should rail be part of the Beltline’s future?
How Dalton became the 'Carpet Capital of the World'
How a small Georgia city became the 'Carpet Capital of the World' and built a global empire that once made half the world’s carpet.
Rare mutant sea turtle returns home off Georgia's coast
The moment this rare loggerhead-Kemp’s ridley hybrid hit the shore at Jekyll Island, he charged straight for open water. Credits: Jekyll Island Authority
Atlanta’s Quality Lenz captures Black culture one frame at a time
Atlanta’s Quality Lenz documents Black culture through photography, capturing community, creativity and everyday moments.
Video shows cars traveling down Oak Grove Road between LaVista Road and Lakeside High, weaving throu
Video shows cars traveling down Oak Grove Road between LaVista Road and Lakeside High, weaving through the neighborhood.