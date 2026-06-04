Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.

Atlanta’s Beltline rail debate is heating up. The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations and public transit corridors. Two AJC opinion pieces recently laid out the debate: Some say rail would reduce traffic and expand access, while others worry about congestion, safety and losing the trail’s character. We took to the Beltline to talk with everyday Atlantans about where they stand. Should rail be part of the Beltline’s future?

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