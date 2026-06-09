A poet’s tribute reflects an Atlanta ready to welcome the world
As Atlanta prepares to host World Cup matches, we’re leaning into the soul and substance that make this city a global icon. Centennial Olympic Park is already buzzing with the energy of what’s to come, setting the stage for this tribute to our city’s readiness. Listen closely to the words of poet Chris Fontes they echo the pulse of a city that doesn’t just host events, but breathes life into them. From the legendary grounds of the park to the future fan festivals, Atlanta is finding its voice and proving the world isn’t just coming to a place they’re stepping into a movement.
Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, one of soccer’s most confusing rules offside gets broken down before the skills are put to the test in a real game.
Ronnie gave his life to carpets. Now he’s facing PFAS in his water.
Former Shaw Industries worker Ronnie Anderson shares how decades of carpet manufacturing may have contaminated entire communities. Credits: AJC
How Dalton became the 'Carpet Capital of the World'
How a small Georgia city became the 'Carpet Capital of the World' and built a global empire that once made half the world’s carpet.
Rare mutant sea turtle returns home off Georgia's coast
The moment this rare loggerhead-Kemp’s ridley hybrid hit the shore at Jekyll Island, he charged straight for open water. Credits: Jekyll Island Authority