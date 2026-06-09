A poet’s tribute reflects an Atlanta ready to welcome the world

As Atlanta prepares to host World Cup matches, we’re leaning into the soul and substance that make this city a global icon. Centennial Olympic Park is already buzzing with the energy of what’s to come, setting the stage for this tribute to our city’s readiness. Listen closely to the words of poet Chris Fontes they echo the pulse of a city that doesn’t just host events, but breathes life into them. From the legendary grounds of the park to the future fan festivals, Atlanta is finding its voice and proving the world isn’t just coming to a place they’re stepping into a movement.

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