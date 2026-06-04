Georgia’s rising power demand fuels debate over solar farm expansion

What happens when clean energy collides with generational farmland? In rural Georgia, a massive solar project is forcing farmers to confront a difficult choice about their land, livelihoods and future. Silicon Ranch is developing a sprawling installation across thousands of acres of former farmland, promising millions in tax revenue at a time when Georgia farmers are facing some of their toughest financial conditions in decades. Supporters say solar is one of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to meet the state’s surging electricity demand without worsening climate change. But on the ground, the conversation is far more complicated. Many residents say the concern isn’t solar itself — it’s the loss of prime agricultural land, questions about long-term environmental impacts and the role of outside corporations reshaping communities that have been farmed for generations. As demand for power rises across the country, the AJC’s Drew Kann goes to the heart of one Georgia county to show how these rural communities are weighing economic survival against the lasting changes these projects could bring to their way of life. Credits: AJC | Farm Journal | WTOC | Drew Kann / AJC | U.S. Energy Information Administration | Yes Energy

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