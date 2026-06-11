This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride

Mali Hightower’s Barbie van might just get the best gas mileage in metro Atlanta! Hightower takes toy kids cars and turns them into working vehicles. His tricked-out creations, which have gone viral on social media, include everything from a tiny tug-boat to a miniature Ford Bronco. One gallon of gas fuels the kart for days and lets Hightower minimize his expenses while maximizing the fun. Credits: AJC | @sota.benz, @grayskal3_visions_llc/IG

0:56
AJC | 21 minutes ago

Meet the Atlanta man who is beating gas prices — Barbie style

Today's Video Headlines

This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride

21m ago

Why the South can’t agree on its own history

A poet’s tribute reflects an Atlanta ready to welcome the world

Georgia clinics offer unproven treatments with little oversight

More Videos

Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.

The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations.

Georgia’s rising power demand fuels debate over solar farm expansion

A solar project is forcing farmers to confront a difficult choice. Credit: AJC|Farm Journal|WTOC|Drew Kann/AJC|U.S. Energy Information Administration|Yes Energy

Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside

In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, one of soccer’s most confusing rules offside gets broken down before the skills are put to the test in a real game.

Ronnie gave his life to carpets. Now he’s facing PFAS in his water.

Former Shaw Industries worker Ronnie Anderson shares how decades of carpet manufacturing may have contaminated entire communities. Credits: AJC