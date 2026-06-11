This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride

Mali Hightower’s Barbie van might just get the best gas mileage in metro Atlanta! Hightower takes toy kids cars and turns them into working vehicles. His tricked-out creations, which have gone viral on social media, include everything from a tiny tug-boat to a miniature Ford Bronco. One gallon of gas fuels the kart for days and lets Hightower minimize his expenses while maximizing the fun. Credits: AJC | @sota.benz, @grayskal3_visions_llc/IG

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