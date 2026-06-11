This Atlanta man turned a Barbie van into a gas-powered ride
Mali Hightower’s Barbie van might just get the best gas mileage in metro Atlanta! Hightower takes toy kids cars and turns them into working vehicles. His tricked-out creations, which have gone viral on social media, include everything from a tiny tug-boat to a miniature Ford Bronco. One gallon of gas fuels the kart for days and lets Hightower minimize his expenses while maximizing the fun. Credits: AJC | @sota.benz, @grayskal3_visions_llc/IG
Should trains run on the Atlanta Beltline? Residents speak out.
The future of Beltline rail is dividing the city as Atlantans weigh whether trains belong alongside one of its most popular destinations.
Georgia’s rising power demand fuels debate over solar farm expansion
A solar project is forcing farmers to confront a difficult choice. Credit: AJC|Farm Journal|WTOC|Drew Kann/AJC|U.S. Energy Information Administration|Yes Energy
Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, one of soccer’s most confusing rules offside gets broken down before the skills are put to the test in a real game.
Ronnie gave his life to carpets. Now he’s facing PFAS in his water.
Former Shaw Industries worker Ronnie Anderson shares how decades of carpet manufacturing may have contaminated entire communities. Credits: AJC