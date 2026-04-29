Atlanta Hawks Curtain starting to fall on Hawks’ playoff run 126-97 loss to Knicks has Hawks on brink of elimination New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, left, and OG Anunoby, right, defend Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, center, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

NEW YORK - As “Knicks in six” chants rained down the bowl of Madison Square Garden, the Hawks punted the second consecutive game of the series against the Knicks. When the Hawks pulled their starters with 4:09 to play in Tuesday’s Game 5, they trailed the Knicks 113-89. The Hawks would wind up falling to the Knicks, 126-97, and now trail 3-2 in their best-of-7 first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Dyson Daniels had 17 points and five assists. Onyeka Okongwu and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 16 points apiece. Knicks Jalen Brunson had 39 points and eight assists. OG Anunoby had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 14 rebounds. Turning point The Hawks lost their grip on the game early. They trailed the Knicks 21-16 with 4:13 in the first quarter when they finished rotating their second unit into the game. But the Hawks did not get the needed production out of that lineup. The Knicks went on a 13-6 run and they sliced them up in the paint. Josh Hart attacked the basket, pulled up and drew contact off Johnson, who put the brakes on too late. Brunson followed with a quick layup on a runout before Towns got separation on Kuminga and hit a layup.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson hit a runner and drew a foul before the Hawks began to foul Knicks center, Mitchell Robinson.

The Hawks made just one bucket in the final three minutes of the quarter. Highlight play The Hawks struggled to get stops and couldn’t seem to make many shots either. But in the third quarter, Alexander-Walker tried to get the Hawks going. After nearly turning the ball over on a shovel pass to a cutting Johnson, Alexander-Walker recovered the loose ball. With the shot clock winding down, he played through some contact from Towns. But he put the shot up with his left hand and earned continuation. What they said