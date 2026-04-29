Atlanta Hawks ‘Uncle’ Bob Rathbun talks Hawks playoffs, TV future ‘Have microphone, will travel,’ the longtime broadcaster says. Bob Rathbun (left), joined here by Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins, has been a fixture as the Hawks' TV play-by-play announcer for 30 years. (Courtesy of FanDuel Sports Network)

By Tyler Estep 32 minutes ago Share

This interview was originally conducted for the Win Column, a primo sports newsletter from the AJC. Sign up to get it straight to your mailbox every week. For the first time in 30 years, the Hawks are playing in the playoffs — and Bob Rathbun will not call a single game.

With the NBA nixing even first-round broadcasts for regional providers, the longtime Atlanta hoops emcee finds himself in the unfamiliar territory of just … hanging out and watching. And live tweeting. And meeting fans, And working on his stand-up routine. The Win Column caught up with Rathbun prior to Tuesday night’s (rather ugly) Game 5 in New York City. We covered a lot, from CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson to the whole “what happens after FanDuel Sports?” thing. Excerpts below. On the vibes around the team

“It’s such a different team than the one that started the year. And the guys that have come over and taken kind of lead roles in this — CJ (McCollum) and Gabe Vincent and Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) and people like that — they’ve been through this. They’ve been through the ups and downs and the highs and lows of the playoffs, and I think that’s been great for the younger guys.

“The vibe has been excellent.” I’ll repeat, for transparency’s sake, that this was before Game 5. On McCollum’s heroics Rathbun gets it if you’re surprised by McCollum’s playoff performances. It’s been a minute since he was working wonders on the West Coast. “For Hawks fans, unless you’re really dedicated to this, when you play in Portland you might as well be on the dark side of the moon. But what he and Dame (Lillard) accomplished in the playoffs was just amazing. It’s been a while, but they’ve got that track history. And the Knicks don’t really have anybody to guard him, especially when he targets (Jalen) Brunson.”

On Jalen Johnson “Listen. (Josh) Hart is an outstanding defender. OG Anunoby is an outstanding defender. And when you get into the playoffs like this, high-level basketball, you know, Jalen’s really seeing this for the first time. And as the series has gone on he’s gotten a little more comfortable, played a little bit better. I thought his Game 3 was more of the Jalen that we saw during the regular season. But he’s finding out playoff basketball is a different breed of cat. And you’ve got to take your game to yet another level.” Rathbun said he recently chatted with general manager Onsi Saleh — newly minted runner-up for NBA executive of the year — who pointed to this postseason experience benefiting Johnson years down the road. “This is all new, and it’s pretty heady stuff. And I think he’s handled it well. I just don’t think people understand that when you get out on that court and you’re the No. 1 name on the scouting report, life is a little different.” On not calling playoff games

Except when prohibited by COVID-era travel restrictions, Rathbun has not missed a single Hawks playoff game in his 30 years. Best believe he’s still with the team this go-round. And while he’s enjoying more time to interact with fans — “it’s been great fun” — he definitely does not agree with cutting regional networks out of the TV equation. “It’s the proverbial fish out of water syndrome. This is the first time that we’ve not done (any) playoff games. They’ve done playoff games back to St. Louis. And it’s for all 16 playoff teams that this has been taken away from us with this new TV contract. Much to our chagrin, and I think the fans’ chagrin.” “I wish they hadn’t done this. I totally understand the money, and these networks have paid a fortune for these games. I get it. But at some point I do believe that the greatest good comes into play. There’s only so many zeros out there before the fans just throw up their hands and just say, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t afford 10 streaming services, and cable and every app to get every game.’ So we make it very difficult in that regard.” On a lighter note: What’s sitting there as a spectator like? Does he make the call in his head?

“No, I can’t say that. What does happen, though, is I see everything off the ball that I don’t see when I’m calling the game. And I’m like, ‘Man, how many illegal screens are we gonna have tonight?’” On a future Hawks TV home Of course, not airing playoff games is just the current TV-related conundrum. FanDuel Sports is folding (a move that already necessitated a certain other local team to create BravesVision) — and the Hawks have until fall to work out a new broadcast deal with … somebody. “Unlike the Braves, we have the luxury of time to put something together for October in a comprehensive television plan. So we’ve got a few weeks and months to see what’s out there and who’s interested and make it work for fans of all stripes. … We’ll figure it all out.” And Uncle Bob will be back regardless, right?