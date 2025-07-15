Why the South can’t agree on its own history

What if the South’s history depends on who’s telling it? At Stone Mountain — home to the largest Confederate monument in the U.S. — the AJC’s Koralie Barrau explores the ongoing debate over the Civil War, slavery, the Lost Cause narrative and what Southern heritage really means today. Why do Americans still disagree about the Confederacy — and what does that say about the future of Southern identity? Watch the full episode of "Curiosities of the South" on June 16 and decide for yourself. Subscribe to the AJC YouTube channel for more stories and deep dives about Southern history, culture and identity. Credits: AJC | Bojangles | Bravo | Getty Images | Kay Ivey for Governor | Prelinger Archives | South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

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