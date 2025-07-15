Why the South can’t agree on its own history
What if the South’s history depends on who’s telling it? At Stone Mountain — home to the largest Confederate monument in the U.S. — the AJC’s Koralie Barrau explores the ongoing debate over the Civil War, slavery, the Lost Cause narrative and what Southern heritage really means today. Why do Americans still disagree about the Confederacy — and what does that say about the future of Southern identity? Watch the full episode of "Curiosities of the South" on June 16 and decide for yourself. Subscribe to the AJC YouTube channel for more stories and deep dives about Southern history, culture and identity. Credits: AJC | Bojangles | Bravo | Getty Images | Kay Ivey for Governor | Prelinger Archives | South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
Georgia’s rising power demand fuels debate over solar farm expansion
A solar project is forcing farmers to confront a difficult choice. Credit: AJC|Farm Journal|WTOC|Drew Kann/AJC|U.S. Energy Information Administration|Yes Energy
Soccer 101: Everything you need to know about offside
In Episode 3 of Soccer 101, one of soccer’s most confusing rules offside gets broken down before the skills are put to the test in a real game.
Ronnie gave his life to carpets. Now he’s facing PFAS in his water.
Former Shaw Industries worker Ronnie Anderson shares how decades of carpet manufacturing may have contaminated entire communities. Credits: AJC
How Dalton became the 'Carpet Capital of the World'
How a small Georgia city became the 'Carpet Capital of the World' and built a global empire that once made half the world’s carpet.